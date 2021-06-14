Menu

Canada

Vote expected imminently on Ontario election spending bill that uses notwithstanding clause

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford moves to invoke notwithstanding clause' Ontario Premier Doug Ford moves to invoke notwithstanding clause
Associate professor Bruce Ryder, from York University’s Osgoode Law School, breaks down the efforts being made by Ontario premier Doug Ford to invoke the notwithstanding clause on third party election advertising.

TORONTO — A vote is expected this afternoon on legislation that would limit third-party advertising during Ontario elections.

The Progressive Conservative government is using the notwithstanding clause — which lets legislatures override portions of the charter — to reintroduce part of a law declared unconstitutional by a judge last week.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra argued during debate today that the amendments to the Election Finances Act are necessary to ensure fair elections.

Read more: Doug Ford’s use of notwithstanding clause for third-party ads law may backfire: experts

Opposition politicians are accusing the government of prioritizing the election law debate over more important pandemic issues.

That argument was heard repeatedly over the weekend after legislators were recalled from their summer break for a marathon sitting as the government tries to push the legislation through.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan sided with a group of unions last week when he found it was unnecessary for the government to double the restricted pre-election spending period for third-party advertisements.

Read more: Ontario government to invoke notwithstanding clause over campaign finance judgment

A bill that took effect this spring had stretched the restricted spending period from six months to 12 months before an election is called, but kept the spending limit of $600,000 the same.

Unions said the limit infringed on their rights to free speech, but the attorney general argued the changes were necessary to protect elections from outside influence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
