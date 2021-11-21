‘I am watching my leg turn black’: Surgeries delayed for months at Royal Inland Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Royal Inland Hospital is facing numerous challenges, including four COVID-19 outbreaks. According to B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix, the hospital has had to close several operating rooms and pause elective surgeries.

Jackie Paul, a patient at RIH, posted a video from her hospital bed saying “nurses, doctors and patients at Royal Inland Hospital, we need help.”

She said she desperately wants her operation, but the surgery keeps getting postponed.

“I am watching my leg turn black and this place is full of COVID,” she said. “Losing my leg isn’t the priority. I am not a priority here.”

Glenda Power’s husband was also in dire need of surgery at RIH. The procedure was unfortunately considered non-emergent. He waited for weeks.

“It has been an absolute nightmare, and we can’t blame the nurses and the doctors because they are so overworked — it is hard to keep myself together,” Power said.

“I am watching my husband in pain, watching him and Jackie lose their legs.”

Power has reached out to Interior Health, and her local MLA for help as she said she feels like her hands are tied.

“It shouldn’t take us advocating for ourselves to get the healthcare that my husband and Jackie need,” Power said.

Paul’s surgery has now been rescheduled but she is unsure if it will even happen.

“If they let you eat in the morning, you know surgery is off. We hear nothing, we know nothing,” Paul said.

If things look good, patients are put on a list, Paul said, adding, “but if there is a car accident then you are bumped again.”

Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, there were 82 scheduled surgeries postponed in the Interior Health Region. The majority of the delays were between RIH and Kelowna General Hospital, all due to COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages.

Global News reached out to Interior Health, but we did not receive a response.