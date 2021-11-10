COVID-19: Outbreak at Kamloops hospital, visitor restrictions announced

Send this page to someone via email

Visitor restrictions have been implemented at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In making the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, Interior Health said “effective immediately, only essential visitors will be able to attend the site.”

“These temporary visitor restrictions are in place as a precautionary measure due to current COVID-19 outbreak activity at the hospital,” said Interior Health.

Information on what is an essential visit is listed below:

Visits for compassionate care: including critical illness, palliative care, hospice care, end-of-life and medical assistance in dying;

Visits to patients in the emergency department or intensive care unit;

Visits for pediatric care, labour and delivery;

Visits necessary to support a patient’s physical care (e.g., assistance with feeding or mobility), mental well-being, or decision-making.

On Tuesday, Interior Health said Unit 5S at the hospital at 27 cases (20 patients, seven staff members) with one death connected to the outbreak, while Unit 7N had four patient cases.

“All services continue to be available at Royal Inland Hospital,” said Interior Health, “and the hospital remains safe to visit for anyone needing emergency care.”

