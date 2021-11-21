B.C. floods: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Princeton is working around the clock to fix its water system before temperatures plummet.

“The biggest challenge right now is holding onto this water system and getting it done before it freezes. We’re expecting snow today and rain for the next couple of day and we know standing water freezes fast,” said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

The town remains in clean-up mode — both on personal properties and municipal infrastructure.

Volunteers are preparing to pick up personal items and take them to the dump tomorrow.

The sewer system is hanging on after the replacement of one pump, but the water system is literally hanging on by a couple of hoses.

“We’ve lost all four of our river crossings across the Tulameen River so that’s why we’re patching it together right now with fire hoses,” Coyne said.

The community remains under evacuation alert but Coyne said officials are looking at downgrading “the houses least affected by the water” from an order to an alert.

Despite the highways remaining open, Coyne is hopeful given that the roads are open to essential traffic only. However, he worries about what may happen when that changes.

“We’re trying to work with highways and get flaggers, so we can stop the traffic when we need to,” he said.

Some things are progressing in the right direction though with two ambulances back in the community, but if traffic increases, that might not be enough.

Coyne is thankful for all of the support and generosity from the community adding “[he] is overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of British Columbia.”