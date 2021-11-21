Menu

Environment

B.C. floods: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 8:16 pm
Princeton residents are struggling without water after its . View image in full screen
Princeton residents are struggling without water after its . Jules Knox / Global News

The community of Princeton is working around the clock to fix its water system before temperatures plummet.

“The biggest challenge right now is holding onto this water system and getting it done before it freezes. We’re expecting snow today and rain for the next couple of day and we know standing water freezes fast,” said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Read more: Princeton, B.C. residents continue to struggle without water

The town remains in clean-up mode — both on personal properties and municipal infrastructure.

Click to play video: 'Princeton residents assess damage' Princeton residents assess damage
Princeton residents assess damage

Volunteers are preparing to pick up personal items and take them to the dump tomorrow.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. farmers use jet skis, canoes to rescue cattle stranded by floodwaters

The sewer system is hanging on after the replacement of one pump, but the water system is literally hanging on by a couple of hoses.

“We’ve lost all four of our river crossings across the Tulameen River so that’s why we’re patching it together right now with fire hoses,” Coyne said.

The community remains under evacuation alert but Coyne said officials are looking at downgrading “the houses least affected by the water” from an order to an alert.

Read more: Shoppers in B.C.’s Okanagan worry about food shortages amid floods, highway closures

Despite the highways remaining open, Coyne is hopeful given that the roads are open to essential traffic only. However, he worries about what may happen when that changes.

“We’re trying to work with highways and get flaggers, so we can stop the traffic when we need to,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Princeton homes flooded, hundreds evacuated' Princeton homes flooded, hundreds evacuated
Princeton homes flooded, hundreds evacuated

Some things are progressing in the right direction though with two ambulances back in the community, but if traffic increases, that might not be enough.

Coyne is thankful for all of the support and generosity from the community adding “[he] is overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of British Columbia.”
