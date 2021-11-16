SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Shoppers in B.C.’s Okanagan worry about food shortages amid floods, highway closures

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 8:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan shoppers worry about supply chain issues after highway closures' Okanagan shoppers worry about supply chain issues after highway closures
With the Interior of British Columbia now cut off from Vancouver because of highway closures, the trucking industry has come to a complete stand still. And it didn't take long for consumers in the Okanagan to become concerned about the supply chain and whether it can stand up to mother nature.

With the Interior of British Columbia now cut off from Vancouver because of flooding and resulting highway closures, the trucking industry has come to a standstill.

As a result, the casual consumer out for a few groceries Tuesday morning got a bit of a shock.

“I wondered why there were so many shelves that had blank spaces. There were a lot,” said Darlene Wilkinson after her weekly shop at Safeway in Kelowna.

Read more: Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

So many shelves were starting to empty that it was eerily reminiscent of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, with minimal dairy and produce.

“We checked in with a number of major grocery stores in Kelowna. No one was able to speak to the supply issues, but inside, some of the shelves were already bare and many think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures' Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures
Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures

Nowhere was the effort to stock up more apparent than at Kelowna’s Great Canadian Superstore.

The lineup for the cashiers on Tuesday morning stretched all the way down on one side to the back and all the way across the store to the other side.

Still, consumer confidence appeared to be that the supply chain will bend and not break under the strain.

“I think that the governments are very concerned about it and I think that physically they will do everything possible to get it fixed, right? I mean, people have to eat, right?” Wilkinson said.

A number of grocery stores are looking at alternative routes for restocking shelves. Until then, everyone is urging patience.

Read more: ‘No highways to get me home’: More than 100 truckers trapped in Merritt, B.C. due to floods

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple roads have been closed because of flooding, landslides or washed-out bridges, including sections of Highway 1, Highway 3, Highway 5, Highway 11, Highway 91 and Highway 99.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming told a news conference on Tuesday that Highway 3 is likely to be the quickest route to reopen, possibly by the end of the weekend.

However, damage to Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon as well as the Coquihalla Highway is so extreme that geotechnical assessments won’t be possible until conditions are drier, he said.

“We fully recognize how important it is right now in British Columbia to reopen the road connections from the Lower Mainland to the Interior to get supply chains moving again,” Fleming said.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Shoppers warned about supply chain issues' Shoppers warned about supply chain issues
Shoppers warned about supply chain issues

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coquihalla Highway tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagSupply Chain tagsupply chain crisis tagPanic Shopping tagFlooding supply chain tagFood shortage bc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers