NDP’s Uzoma Asagwara re-nominated to run in Union Station riding

NDP MLA Uzoma Asagwara has been re-nominated to represent the Union Station riding in Winnipeg.

Asagwara was first elected in 2019 and has since been the opposition’s health, seniors and active living critic.

“I am immensely grateful that we’re able to all be here today and gather for a reason and a purpose that is much bigger than this nomination and much bigger and more important than just me as an individual MLA,” Asagwara said during the nomination event Sunday.

“If there’s anything this pandemic has shown us, it is the importance of collective goodwill to make a good difference in our communities, and we’re here today so that we can all work together to take that next step that moves us in the direction of forming a government that puts people first.”

When Asagwara was elected to represent Union Station in 2019, they became the first Black queer person elected to the Manitoba Legislature.

Asagwara’s role as health critic took on a larger meaning since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have often been the face of the provincial NDP’s criticism of perceived mishandlings of the pandemic response by the governing PCs.

“Uzoma is ready to lead, is ready to form government alongside the rest of our caucus,” said Nahanni Fontaine, house leader for the opposition and MLA for St. Johns.

“As critic for health, seniors and active living they supported Manitoba nurses, they helped set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for inner city residents and volunteered at mobile vaccine clinics.”

The electoral district of Union Station is brand new, and encompasses much of the city’s core.