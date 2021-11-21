Menu

Fire

Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames' Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames
The Minnewasta Golf Course clubhouse in Morden is considered a total loss after a fire tore through the building Saturday.

Smoke and flames were coming through the roof of the building when fire crews arrived around 9:15 a.m., Morden’s deputy fire chief Tim Reimer told Global News.

The Minnewasta Golf Course club house in Morden is considered a total loss after a fire tore through the building Saturday. A nearby pro shop also received some minor damage. Submitted / Alejandro Penner

“The extent of the fire pretty much put us into a defensive mode, where we were to strictly fight the fire from outside of the building, and protecting the building adjacent to it, which is known as the pro shop,” Reimer says.

The second building, which also houses the courses’ golf carts, sustained minor damage.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews extinguish two early morning blazes Sunday

Reimer says crews had the blaze under control by about noon. Afterwards they focused their efforts on putting out hotspots, before beginning their investigation into the cause, which has still not been determined.

“We probably had about 40 firefighters on scene, along with two pumper trucks, an aerial truck, a rescue and some other command vehicles,” said Reimer, adding they received assistance from the Winkler fire department.

The clubhouse contained a restaurant and banquet hall.

Reimer says no one was injured, and the site has been turned over to insurance companies, which will launch their own investigations.

