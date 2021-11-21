Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames

The Minnewasta Golf Course clubhouse in Morden is considered a total loss after a fire tore through the building Saturday.
Smoke and flames were coming through the roof of the building when fire crews arrived around 9:15 a.m., Morden’s deputy fire chief Tim Reimer told Global News.
“The extent of the fire pretty much put us into a defensive mode, where we were to strictly fight the fire from outside of the building, and protecting the building adjacent to it, which is known as the pro shop,” Reimer says.
The second building, which also houses the courses’ golf carts, sustained minor damage.
Reimer says crews had the blaze under control by about noon. Afterwards they focused their efforts on putting out hotspots, before beginning their investigation into the cause, which has still not been determined.
“We probably had about 40 firefighters on scene, along with two pumper trucks, an aerial truck, a rescue and some other command vehicles,” said Reimer, adding they received assistance from the Winkler fire department.
The clubhouse contained a restaurant and banquet hall.
Reimer says no one was injured, and the site has been turned over to insurance companies, which will launch their own investigations.
