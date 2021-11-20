Menu

News

Inmate dies at Stony Mountain Institution

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 4:28 pm
Correctional Service Canada says Jesse Thomas died in custody at Stony Mountain Institution on Friday. Thomas's next of kin, along with police and the coroner, have been notified. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says Jesse Thomas died in custody at Stony Mountain Institution on Friday. Thomas's next of kin, along with police and the coroner, have been notified. File / Global News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate died in custody at Stony Mountain Institution Friday.

At the time of his death, CSC says Jesse Thomas was serving a sentence of eight years, nine months and 11 days for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and trafficking in schedule I and II substances, which began March 16, 2020.

Read more: Cocaine, heroin found in large Stony Mountain Institution contraband bust

Next of kin, police and the coroner have been notified.

CSC will now be reviewing the circumstances of Thomas’s death, which is standard practice whenever an inmate dies in custody.

