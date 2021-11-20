Inmate dies at Stony Mountain Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate died in custody at Stony Mountain Institution Friday.

At the time of his death, CSC says Jesse Thomas was serving a sentence of eight years, nine months and 11 days for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and trafficking in schedule I and II substances, which began March 16, 2020.

Next of kin, police and the coroner have been notified.

CSC will now be reviewing the circumstances of Thomas’s death, which is standard practice whenever an inmate dies in custody.

