Go Baby Go: Regina kids with disabilities gifted custom cars to aid with mobility

Imagine being a child who can’t play with any toys or move around with their friends and family.

Unfortunately that’s a reality for many kids and their parents.

On Friday, that reality changed for three children from Regina living with complex needs and disabilities such as cerebral palsy.

“It’s just nice to know that there is ways that the community and charities are helping kids that can’t experience things that everyone else can” says Kurtis Kemick, whose six-year-old son was gifted one of three custom toy cars by the Rotary Club of Regina and Variety Children’s Charity.

The kids now own the flashy toy cars we all envied as kids. Except these are custom modified toy cars that will aid with their mobility. The vehicles are without the use of the foot pedals and run via switches and buttons.

The cars from the “Go Baby Go” program are a fun experience for kids who are not independently mobile, allowing them to engage in play or to move on their own.

The looks on the faces of the families receiving the cars could only be described as relief and excitement.

“It’s always amazing. It’s always heartwarming. Because most of these families, most of these children, have never experienced independent movement,” said Larry Horeczy, Chief Operating Officer of Variety.

Kemick says it’s nearly impossible to find toys that his son can actually use.

“For him (Brody) to be able to push a button and experience motion it means so much to us and it will help with his motor skills and help with his learning.”

Horeczy added, “Every community can be more inclusive. Children living with disabilities are our priority. To make sure they can be part of their community, be accepted in their community, be active, be able to play with their friends — be able to play with their neighbours and their families and have all the opportunities of any other child.”

Families, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists determine how best to customize each car for each individual child so that they can sit and control the fully functional vehicle on their own.

Most vehicles have remote control functionality so parents can support the movement, direction and speed.

“This is kind of his last chance to be able to do stuff on his own and hopefully it could lead into him maybe him using his own wheelchair with a switch or something like that,” explained Kemick, who emphasized that these cars are a real and rare opportunity for independence for his son.

The Rotary Club of Regina partnered with the Variety Children’s Charity to sponsor the three vehicles being presented. The Rotary Club of Regina is one of five clubs in Regina and has been actively serving the community for over 100 years.

The three cars gifted in Regina this week brought the Go Baby Go program over 100 total cars given to children in need.