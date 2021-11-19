Menu

Traffic

6-year-old girl identified as victim in head-on crash south of Logan Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 6:24 pm
Six-year-old Ember has been identified as the child killed in a collision near Logan Lake on Nov. 18.
Six-year-old Ember has been identified as the child killed in a collision near Logan Lake on Nov. 18. GoFundMe

A child who died in a crash south of Logan Lake Thursday has been identified as a six-year-old girl.

Logan Lake RCMP said a two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 97C near Foley Road at 12:15 p.m.

The head-on collision happened between a car and a large utility vehicle, police said.

The child was a passenger in the car.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help the family, the victim in the crash was named Ember.

Her baby sister is awaiting surgery for her injuries. The mother was also severely injured in the crash.

Ember’s aunt, Macy Jarry, reached out to Global News to say Ember’s mother was recently evacuated from Merritt due to the flooding and had lost her husband just three months prior to this accident.

RCMP was not able to provide an update on other people injured in the collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality as a contributing factor, RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dashboard camera video is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol in Merritt at 250-378-4262 and quote file 2021-5574.

