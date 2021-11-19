SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto to open 20K COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children at City-run clinics

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine shipments to start arriving in Canada as early as Sunday' Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine shipments to start arriving in Canada as early as Sunday
WATCH ABOVE: Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi announced on Friday that Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine shipments will start arriving in Canada as early as Sunday, and the whole 2.9 million doses will be delivered by the end of next week. This is following Public Health’s approval for vaccine for children aged 5-11 years.

The City of Toronto says around 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be opening for children at City-run clinics following the approval of the Pfizer shot for those aged 5 to 11.

In a news release Friday, City officials said the appointments will be for between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5.

The statement said the appointments will be for all those in the city aged 5 to 11, regardless of their neighbourhood.

Read more: Focus shifts to Ontario’s local public health units as Health Canada approves COVID vaccine for kids

Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system, which is expected to open for children appointments early next week.

The appointments will be for the following clinics: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Woodbine Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Cloverdale Mall and Mitchell Field Arena.

Officials added that City-run vaccination clinics will have expanded hours over the next two weeks.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11' COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11
COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11

More appointments will open as the vaccination campaign continues, officials said.

Vaccine appointments will also be available in different settings including hospitals and officials said school clinics are also being planned.

“Our Team Toronto Kids Vaccination Plan is all about ensuring families can choose the option most accessible for them – in addition to our City-run clinics, vaccines will also be available at school and community-based clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies,” Toronto Board of Health chair Joe Cressy said in the statement.

