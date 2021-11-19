Toronto to open 20K COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children at City-run clinics

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says around 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be opening for children at City-run clinics following the approval of the Pfizer shot for those aged 5 to 11.

In a news release Friday, City officials said the appointments will be for between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5.

The statement said the appointments will be for all those in the city aged 5 to 11, regardless of their neighbourhood.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system, which is expected to open for children appointments early next week.

The appointments will be for the following clinics: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Woodbine Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Cloverdale Mall and Mitchell Field Arena.

Officials added that City-run vaccination clinics will have expanded hours over the next two weeks.

More appointments will open as the vaccination campaign continues, officials said.

Vaccine appointments will also be available in different settings including hospitals and officials said school clinics are also being planned.

“Our Team Toronto Kids Vaccination Plan is all about ensuring families can choose the option most accessible for them – in addition to our City-run clinics, vaccines will also be available at school and community-based clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies,” Toronto Board of Health chair Joe Cressy said in the statement.