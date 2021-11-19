Menu

Crime

Man dies after walking into New Westminster cafe ‘bleeding heavily,’ police investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 4:09 pm
New Westminster police outside a Waves coffee shop where a man arrived with fatal injuries on Friday morning. View image in full screen
New Westminster police outside a Waves coffee shop where a man arrived with fatal injuries on Friday morning. Global News

Homicide investigators have been deployed to New Westminster, B.C., where a man was killed on Friday morning.

New Westminster police say they were called to the Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street around 6:30 a.m., where a man had shown up bleeding heavily.

Read more: Homicide team deployed after New Westminster street fight leaves man dead

The man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital but did not survive.

It was not immediately clear how the man was injured, but police were asking anyone who saw or heard an altercation Friday morning to contact authorities.

Click to play video: 'Several businesses destroyed in early morning New Westminster fire' Several businesses destroyed in early morning New Westminster fire
Several businesses destroyed in early morning New Westminster fire – May 24, 2021

Investigators are also appealing for any video shot in the area at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. homicide investigators identify man killed in New Westminster fight

Police said the investigation was in its early stages, but that they did not believe the death was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

