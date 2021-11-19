Man dies after walking into New Westminster cafe ‘bleeding heavily,’ police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been deployed to New Westminster, B.C., where a man was killed on Friday morning.

New Westminster police say they were called to the Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street around 6:30 a.m., where a man had shown up bleeding heavily.

The man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital but did not survive.

It was not immediately clear how the man was injured, but police were asking anyone who saw or heard an altercation Friday morning to contact authorities.

Investigators are also appealing for any video shot in the area at the time.

Police said the investigation was in its early stages, but that they did not believe the death was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).