Visitor restrictions to relax for SHA long-term care homes in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Restrictions are being relaxed next week for people visiting long-term care homes in Saskatoon and area.

Saskatchewan Health Authority long-term-care homes and affiliates are moving to the recovery phase for family presence restrictions starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Being in the recovery phase means that there will be no limits on the number of essential family/support persons or visitors that can be designated or present at a time for each resident.

Larger groups need to schedule the use of common areas in advance before they come.

SHA said the recovery phase is intended to be a safe progression toward pre-pandemic open family presence, which welcomed essential family/support persons at any time to support patient care.

Story continues below advertisement

“This change is being made because outbreaks in Saskatoon (LTC) homes have decreased, COVID-19 transmission rates in Saskatoon have decreased and the proof of vaccination requirements for staff and families/supports in (LTC) are in effect,” read a press release on Friday.

“Those LTC homes not in compliance will remain at Level 1.”

SHA officials said anyone entering a LTC home or affiliate needs to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within the last 72 hours. They added general visitors are required to follow guidelines for screening, personal protective equipment and physical distancing, even if they are vaccinated.

“In the event there is no option for a vaccinated essential family/support person, one essential support person can be exempt from showing proof of a negative test from a third-party provider. The one person who is exempt from showing a negative test will need to show exemption proof provided from the (LTC) home,” read the release.

“This exemption is not for general visitors.”

SHA said it will return to open family presence as soon as it’s safe to do so.

1:49 Vaccination rollout for children aged 5-11 coming to Saskatchewan Vaccination rollout for children aged 5-11 coming to Saskatchewan