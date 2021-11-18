COVID-19: Peterborough area active cases continue to decline with 1 new case, 6 more resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon as the number of active cases continues to decline.

Its COVID tracker update, issued around 4:12 p.m., shows 16 active cases of COVID-19, down from 21 on Wednesday and 26 reported on Tuesday.

Other data from the regional health unit on Thursday:

Outbreaks: None active. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks.

None active. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,958 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,958 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,152 — one more since Wednesday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,152 — one more since Wednesday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,918 — six more cases since Wednesday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all cases.

1,918 — six more cases since Wednesday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 133 — up from 108 reported on Wednesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

133 — up from 108 reported on Wednesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 92 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Tuesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday reported one active COVID-19 admission (most recent data). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

92 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Tuesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday reported one active COVID-19 admission (most recent data). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. COVID-19 exposure: 75.1 per cent of all cases (1,471) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (398 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (13 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.1 per cent of all cases (1,471) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (398 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (13 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 64,350 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Wednesday’s update.

More than 64,350 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Wednesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. The health unit last updated the page on Oct. 28.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported one active case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — Prince of Wales Public School in Peterborough. The school board is dealing with 16 other cases at eight schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported two active cases among schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction: St.Anne Catholic Elementary School and St. Paul Catholic Elementary Schoo, both in Peterborough. Both schools remain open. The school board is dealing with six other cases at four other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses as of Thursday afternoon, down from one active case reported Wednesday at the city campus. The university reports 95 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Nov. 19: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Road in Peterborough. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement