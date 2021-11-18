Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged with drug trafficking following raid of home: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 4:08 pm
One person was arrested after Cobourg Police Service and Northumberland OPP seized a quantity of drugs from a home in Cobourg on Wednesday.

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces multiple drug trafficking charges following an investigation.

As part of the investigation by both the Cobourg Police Service and Northumberland OPP, officers executed search warrants on Wednesday at a John Street residence in Cobourg.

Read more: Cobourg man faces drug trafficking charges after fentanyl, cocaine found: police

Investigators seized fentanyl (60 grams), cocaine (28g), methamphetamine (5g) and one bottle of methadone.

Benjamin Staples, 43, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of drug trafficking and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Thursday, police said.

The investigation included members of the OPP’s community street crime unit, tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and canine unit.

Staples was also one of three arrested in March as part of a drug investigation between Cobourg and Port Hope police.

