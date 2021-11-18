Cobourg man charged with drug trafficking following raid of home: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces multiple drug trafficking charges following an investigation.

As part of the investigation by both the Cobourg Police Service and Northumberland OPP, officers executed search warrants on Wednesday at a John Street residence in Cobourg.

Investigators seized fentanyl (60 grams), cocaine (28g), methamphetamine (5g) and one bottle of methadone.

Benjamin Staples, 43, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of drug trafficking and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Thursday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation included members of the OPP’s community street crime unit, tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and canine unit.

Staples was also one of three arrested in March as part of a drug investigation between Cobourg and Port Hope police.