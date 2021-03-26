Menu

Crime

3 arrested at gunpoint in Cobourg, drugs, weapons seized from residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Three people face drug trafficking charges after drugs and weapons were seized from a residence in Cobourg on Thursday. View image in full screen
Three people face drug trafficking charges after drugs and weapons were seized from a residence in Cobourg on Thursday. Cobourg Police Service

A joint drug investigation between Cobourg and Port Hope police led to the arrest of three Cobourg residents and the seizure of drugs and weapons on Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of the investigation, officers conducted a vehicle stop and arrested three people for drug trafficking.

“During the traffic stop, one officer drew a gun to safely effect the arrest of one suspect outside of the vehicle,” police stated.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at a residence on Cottesmore Avenue where $6,200 worth of drugs were seized including 1.4 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of crystal meth, 4.2 grams of cocaine, five oxycodone pills, 5.1 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and various anabolic steroids. Police also seized several prohibited knives, a collapsible baton and $281 in cash.

Read more: Suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough reach 13 so far in 2021

Benjamin Staples, 42, of Cobourg, was charged with six counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Branden Miller, 33, and Tiffany Palfrey, 31, both of Cobourg, were each charged with five counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (anabolic steroids excluded). Palfrey was also charged with one count of possessing a prohibited weapon.

All three were released from custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg in May.

Click to play video: '13 suspected drug-related deaths in Peterborough 2021' 13 suspected drug-related deaths in Peterborough 2021
