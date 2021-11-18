Menu

Barge washed up on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach won’t be moved until Sunday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Efforts to remove barge that run aground on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach have failed' Efforts to remove barge that run aground on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach have failed
A crowd gathered along Vancouver's seawall to watch as a single tug struggled to pull a giant barge off the shore at high tide Tuesday. The barge ended up there during Monday’s windstorm.

The barge washed up on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach won’t be moving until at least Sunday.

Transport Canada said tugs will try to pull the barge off the shore during Sunday’s high tide just before 8 a.m.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Heavy rain and wind cause chaos in Metro Vancouver' B.C. floods: Heavy rain and wind cause chaos in Metro Vancouver
B.C. floods: Heavy rain and wind cause chaos in Metro Vancouver

The barge drifted loose in Vancouver’s English Bay on Monday afternoon as an atmospheric river drenched the southern part of the province.

Read more: Efforts to refloat barge that crashed into Vancouver’s Sunset Beach seawall prove unsuccessful

The City of Vancouver closed the Burrard Bridge Monday night “due to the risk of the barge at Sunset Beach coming loose and colliding with the bridge.”

On Tuesday, an attempt to refloat the barge into deeper water was unsuccessful.

—With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

