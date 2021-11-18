Barge washed up on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach won’t be moved until Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The barge washed up on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach won’t be moving until at least Sunday.

Transport Canada said tugs will try to pull the barge off the shore during Sunday’s high tide just before 8 a.m.

The barge drifted loose in Vancouver’s English Bay on Monday afternoon as an atmospheric river drenched the southern part of the province.

The City of Vancouver closed the Burrard Bridge Monday night “due to the risk of the barge at Sunset Beach coming loose and colliding with the bridge.”

On Tuesday, an attempt to refloat the barge into deeper water was unsuccessful.

—With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey