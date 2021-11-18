SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

About 10,500 Guelph kids aged 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Sources confirm Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11' Sources confirm Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
Health Canada is expected to make announcement on Friday to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11. Ontario’s top doctor says shots could go into arms by the end of the month. Marianne Dimain reports.

Guelph’s public health unit says about 10,500 children aged 5-11 in the city are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine with Health Canada expected to announce the approval of the Pfizer paediatric shots on Friday.

There are about 7,500 eligible children in Wellington County and another 5,500 in Dufferin County.

Read more: Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 on Friday, sources say

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said its immediate vaccination goal is about 70 per cent of the eligible population, while its overall goal is having 90 per cent of children vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer announced a regional plan to vaccinate children, which would see vaccines going into children’s arms by the end of next week.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have said throughout the pandemic that our goal is always to ‘be ready not get ready,'” Dr. Mercer said. “The childrens’ vaccination program is another example. Our plan mobilizes partners throughout the region to get children vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The plan features three ways to get vaccinated: primary care providers, pharmacies and public health clinics.

Most children will be vaccinated through their primary care provider, with many local family health teams and physicians already beginning to book appointments, the health unit said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario lays out COVID-19 strategy for schools during winter months' Ontario lays out COVID-19 strategy for schools during winter months
Ontario lays out COVID-19 strategy for schools during winter months

As with adult vaccinations, public health will also be hosting hub clinics in larger populated areas, mobile clinics in smaller communities, pop-up clinics, clinics in schools, accessible clinics for children who need them, and clinics at children’s congregate settings and treatment centres.

Read more: Up to 48,000 Waterloo Region kids aged 5-11 to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a tremendous step forward for our region,” said Dr. Mercer.

“I share the enthusiasm of parents and residents of the region that we are on the cusp of protecting our children against COVID-19. It represents one of the key remaining steps to ending this pandemic and getting back to a more normal pattern of life.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagGuelph tagHealth Canada tagGuelph News tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagcovid vaccine for kids tagguelph covid vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers