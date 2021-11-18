Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston Holiday Market goes virtual for 2nd year in a row

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 3:14 pm
There are 80 vendors signed up for this year's Kingston Holiday Market, which will take place completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
There are 80 vendors signed up for this year's Kingston Holiday Market, which will take place completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kingston Holiday Market

Kingston’s Holiday Market is back and like last year, it’s going to be virtual.

Local creators, makers and artists have signed up to sell their products online for the second time in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will be able to purchase items through an e-commerce website beginning Thursday for four weekends.

Read more: How to stay safe during the return of Kingston’s Nighttime Santa Claus Parade

Co-organizer and artist Vanessa Martin, and her partner, are responsible for the delivery of the items.

Last year they delivered over 1,200 orders, she said.

While it’s a shame it’s not going ahead in person, said Martin, vendors do their part to make the experience special for buyers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly in-person you have that interaction more often, but you still have it online,” she said.

Click to play video: 'iAdopt for the Holidays Campaign is nicely underway at the Lennox and Addington Animal Centre.' iAdopt for the Holidays Campaign is nicely underway at the Lennox and Addington Animal Centre.
iAdopt for the Holidays Campaign is nicely underway at the Lennox and Addington Animal Centre.

“I love when I’m packing and shipping the items, I see that little extra care the makers put into it, like their little sticker or a card, or whatever it is. It’s still some sort of special feeling you get. Even though it’s online, people are still excited.”

With 80 plus vendors signed up this year, Martin hopes to see the same, or more, turnout than at last year’s virtual market.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagChristmas Market tagHoliday Market tagKingston Holiday Market tagonline holiday market tagonline holiday market city of kingston tagonline holiday market kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers