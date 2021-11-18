Kingston Holiday Market goes virtual for 2nd year in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s Holiday Market is back and like last year, it’s going to be virtual.

Local creators, makers and artists have signed up to sell their products online for the second time in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will be able to purchase items through an e-commerce website beginning Thursday for four weekends.

Co-organizer and artist Vanessa Martin, and her partner, are responsible for the delivery of the items.

Last year they delivered over 1,200 orders, she said.

While it’s a shame it’s not going ahead in person, said Martin, vendors do their part to make the experience special for buyers.

“Certainly in-person you have that interaction more often, but you still have it online,” she said.

“I love when I’m packing and shipping the items, I see that little extra care the makers put into it, like their little sticker or a card, or whatever it is. It’s still some sort of special feeling you get. Even though it’s online, people are still excited.”

With 80 plus vendors signed up this year, Martin hopes to see the same, or more, turnout than at last year’s virtual market.