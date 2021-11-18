RCMP cleared in Grand Forks death that followed wellness check

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has cleared RCMP officers following the death of a man after a wellness check last June.

Grand Forks Mounties came under the scrutiny of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after a man died shortly after two officers were sent to the man’s house on June 8.

The office, which is tasked with the organization tasked with overseeing RCMP interactions that end in death or serious harm, said Thursday that the officers did not conduct themselves improperly in any way.

In a report released Nov. 18, the IIO said the two police officers were sent to a Grand Forks man’s house at about 9:47 p.m. on June 8 after his sister called to say she hadn’t heard from him for a while and was concerned due to physical and mental health issues.

Police went to the house. They called the man’s sister to say they saw him sleeping in his bed while the TV was on, breathing normally.

Police told the man’s sister that they would check again the next day but she got there first and at around 2 p.m. she called 911, reporting that she found her brother in his basement bedroom in medical distress.

The report from the chief civilian director, Ronald MacDonald, stated that hospital records indicate that the man was admitted in “grave” condition and died a few hours later.

The pathologist report indicates that he died of natural causes from numerous health issues, MacDonald wrote.

“There is no evidence that officers were negligent in conducting the wellness check,” MacDonald said.

When RCMP said he was sleeping normally, they were “under no duty to go further to wake him and assess him medically.”

Indeed, that would have been a task they were “neither trained nor qualified” to do, he said.

“There is no reason the officers could reasonably have foreseen that deterioration in (the man’s) health or that they conducted themselves in any way improperly,“ MacDonald concluded.