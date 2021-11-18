COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 4 deaths, 95 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 death toll in Saskatchewan grew by four to 905 on Thursday as 95 new infections were added.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus included one each in the 40-to-59 and 80-plus age groups and two others between 60 and 79 years old.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, the overall infection total in the province is up to 79,937. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 102 from 114 on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,100. This is the lowest number since Aug. 18 when there were 1,066 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 161 patients with COVID-19: 123 are receiving inpatient care and 38 are in ICUs. As of Thursday, 67.1 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 11 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 154 to a total of 77,932.

According to the dashboard, 1,707 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 1,258,127 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,705,276.