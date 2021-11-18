SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 4 deaths, 95 new infections

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 creates burden for parents with young children who can’t be vaccinated' COVID-19 creates burden for parents with young children who can’t be vaccinated
WATCH: The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a particular burden on parents with young children who are unable to get the protection that vaccination offers.

The COVID-19 death toll in Saskatchewan grew by four to 905 on Thursday as 95 new infections were added.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus included one each in the 40-to-59 and 80-plus age groups and two others between 60 and 79 years old.

Read more: Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 on Friday: sources

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, the overall infection total in the province is up to 79,937. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 102 from 114 on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,100. This is the lowest number since Aug. 18 when there were 1,066 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 161 patients with COVID-19: 123 are receiving inpatient care and 38 are in ICUs. As of Thursday, 67.1 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 11 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

Read more: Are all fatalities counted as Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll climbs?

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 154 to a total of 77,932.

According to the dashboard, 1,707 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 1,258,127 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,705,276.

