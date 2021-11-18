Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Amendments introduced for Saskatchewan’s Employment Act

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 3:54 pm
The Saskatchewan government introduces amendments addresses challenges such protecting vulnerable workers to make safer workplaces for employers and employees. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government introduces amendments addresses challenges such protecting vulnerable workers to make safer workplaces for employers and employees. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Aiming to improve better and safer workplaces for employers and employees, the Saskatchewan government introduced amendments to The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

According to a release, amendments in The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2021 will clarify any unwelcome action of a sexual nature constitutes harassment and provisions will now cover independent contractors, students and volunteers.

Read more: Paid sick leave bill introduced for workers in Saskatchewan

“The legislation that governs our employers and employees needs to address the challenges of the modern work environment, including protecting vulnerable workers,” said Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan in a release. “These amendments will help us build a stronger, safer and healthier Saskatchewan.”

In The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2021, the province added amendments to remove the requirement for the Labour Relations Board to exclude supervisory employees from the same bargaining unit as those they supervise, unless the employer and union have entered into an irrevocable election. Instead, the board will be given authority to determine the appropriate bargaining unit, which may include a unit comprised only of supervisors.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan reviewing occupational health and safety provisions

According to the release, transition provisions have been included which authorize the board to hear applications from employers or unions to amend certification orders which removed supervisors from the existing bargaining units.

Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan NDP introduced Bill 606, the Saskatchewan Employment (Paid Sick Days) Amendment Act, to provide sick leave for workers in the province.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagWorkplace Safety tagSaskatchewan Employment Act tagLabour relations board tagamendments tagSafe Workplaces tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers