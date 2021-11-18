Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C.’s historic flood seen in photo from space

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 1:05 pm
B.C.'s flood and runoff into the Fraser River could be seen from space. View image in full screen
B.C.'s flood and runoff into the Fraser River could be seen from space. Chris Hadfield / NASA

B.C.’s south coast and parts of the Interior received a month’s worth of rain in about two days earlier this week and the damage has been catastrophic.

A woman from the Lower Mainland died in a mudslide, which struck north of Pemberton on Monday.

It is believed three people are still missing.

Read more: Three people still missing following deadly mudslide on B.C.’s Highway 99

In addition, homes have been lost, roads and bridges swept away and thousands of animals have died.

The impact was so huge it could be seen from space.

A photo from NASA, shared by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, shows the massive amount of runoff of topsoil and silt into the Fraser River.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver and the Lower Mainland can be seen to the right of the runoff.

The photo was shared on Nov. 17.

Read more: B.C. floods from the air: Aerial photos and videos show devastation

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage' B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage

Photos and videos taken from the air also highlight how much the atmospheric river affected so many parts of the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Cattle are seen on a farm surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Cattle are seen on a farm surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Aerial photos show flooding in Abbotsford, B.C. View image in full screen
Properties inundated by flood waters are seen in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press
sumas-flooding View image in full screen
An aerial view of the flooded Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 16, 2021. Global News
Popkum from the air as seen on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Popkum from the air as seen on Tuesday morning. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagBC Floods tagChris Hadfield tagBC flooding photos tagBC flooding images tagBC flooding pictures tagBC floods from space tagBC floods photos tagFlooding photo NASA tagFlooding seen from space tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers