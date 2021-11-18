Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with child luring after Peterborough police online investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 10:50 am
A City of Kawartha Lakes man was arrested Thursday on charges of child luring. View image in full screen
A City of Kawartha Lakes man was arrested Thursday on charges of child luring. File Photo / Getty Images

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces child luring charges following an online investigation by police in Peterborough.

Peterborough Police Service officers early Thursday executed a search warrant at a residence in the community of Little Britain, 15 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Read more: Peterborough police assist in arrest of London, Ont. man on child pornography charges

One man was arrested.

Charles Davison, 55, of Little Britain, was charged with two counts of adult agreement and arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years of age.

He was held in custody and will appear in court later Thursday in Peterborough.

