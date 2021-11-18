34-year-old man dies after being struck by transport truck on Highway 401 in Whitby

The Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after being hit by a transport truck on Highway 401 in Whitby.
Police said Toronto OPP officers responded to a fatal pedestrian collision on the westbound side of the highway at Thickson Road at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said a 34-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances of what led to the incident were not yet provided.
The highway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
