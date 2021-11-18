34-year-old man dies after being struck by transport truck on Highway 401 in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after being hit by a transport truck on Highway 401 in Whitby.

Police said Toronto OPP officers responded to a fatal pedestrian collision on the westbound side of the highway at Thickson Road at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a 34-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of what led to the incident were not yet provided.

The highway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

#TorontoOPP responded to a fatal pedestrian collision involving a transport truck on WB #Hwy401/Thickson Rd. 11:30pm

Presumed 34 year old man from Toronto pronounced deceased at the scene pending positive identity. Family have been notified, highway has reopened. — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 18, 2021

Advertisement