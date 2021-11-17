Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Transit police investigating after duo spotted riding on top of Canada Line in Richmond

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:52 pm
Transit police investigating after duo spotted riding on top of Canada Line in Richmond - image View image in full screen
Credit: Dee Farrugia / Facebook

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after someone snapped a photo of two people apparently riding on top of a Canada Line train.

Police say they were notified about two people on top of a train at Lansdowne Station around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: ‘Foolish’ SkyTrain ‘surfer’ fined $115 for riding between train cars

Social media user Dee Farrugia snapped a shot of the incident, later posting it on a Richmond Facebook group.

“Not strapped down to it or anything just on (top) taking photos like a bunch of dinguses,” she wrote.

Click to play video: 'Richmond mayor on the groundbreaking of Capstan Canada Line Station' Richmond mayor on the groundbreaking of Capstan Canada Line Station
Richmond mayor on the groundbreaking of Capstan Canada Line Station – Sep 2, 2021

“I have no idea how long they rode it but they were headed for waterfront. They’re lucky they didn’t fall and get killed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers tried to intercept the train at Bridgeport Station, but police say they believe the duo got off the train at Aberdeen Station and got away.

Read more: Australian man suffers limb amputations in B.C. ‘train surfing’ accident

Transit police spokesperson Const. Mike Yake described the stunt as “not only stupid” but having a “high likelihood of severe injury or even death.”

“Metro Vancouver Transit Police are aware of photos circulating on social media and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Yake said.

“People who are caught either riding, standing or holding onto the exterior of the train are subject to fines or could be charged criminally.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SkyTrain tagMischief tagTransit police tagDangerous tagmetro vancouver transit police tagCanada Line tagtrain surfing tagon top of canada line tagon top of skytrain tagskytrain ride tagskytrain stunt tagskytrain surfing tagsurfing canada line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers