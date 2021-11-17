Laval police look for second suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen

Send this page to someone via email

Laval police are looking for at least another suspect in the case of the attempted kidnapping of a teen and have increased presence near a school to reassure students.

The attempt happened Tuesday at around 3:00 p.m. near the Curé-Antoine-Labelle high school in the Sainte-Rose district of Laval.

“Two suspects jumped out of the car and tried to force the victim to get inside the car,” said Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

According to Beshara, the victim was with a friend at the time. They both resisted the kidnapping and a fight broke out with the suspects.

One of the suspects then shot a single bullet in the air but the bullet didn’t hit anyone.

Story continues below advertisement

However, both the victim and his friend were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries following the fight.

“The two suspects ran away in the car after the incident,” Beshara said.

Later on, police were able to locate the car in the Sainte-Dorothée district.

They arrested a suspect, another 17 year-old boy, who is facing charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

“For sure it was not a random attack, it was a conflict between those people but we don’t know what kind of conflict,” said Beshara.

Some parents who were outside the school waiting to pick up their children after class told Global News they are concerned over the incident.

“I’m very afraid,” said mother Mariah Fareh.

“I don’t want my girl to take the bus, I came to pick her up even if I am working after 7 p.m. I said, ‘No, I’m going to take my girl to the house because no.’ We’re starting to be very scared.”

Read more: Vigil held for teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal school

Sihem Essid was also outside the school early, waiting for her son.

Story continues below advertisement

“As parents, we worry, we are here early to bring our kids home,” said Essid. “It’s frustrating, simply. It’s scary.”

Beshara says Laval police are also concerned about the incident.

“We are very concerned about what’s going on now, especially in the case where it involves some gunshots at a school. It’s the priority of Laval police to take care of those kinds of cases,” Beshara told Global News.

The force is asking for the public’s cooperation and encourage those who have any tips about the incident to call 450-662-4636.

1:52 Police investigate fatal shooting in Laval Police investigate fatal shooting in Laval – Aug 17, 2021