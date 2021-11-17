Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

New photos of Coquihalla Highway damage released as road remains closed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage' B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage
Flying over B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway Tuesday morning, the damage from the deluge of rain is very evident and shocking. The road has been completely snapped in two and a timeline for when it may reopen remains unclear at this time.

New photos released by Drive BC show more of the damage to the Coquihalla Highway from the B.C. floods.

A mudslide at Exit 202, caused by torrential rainfall, shows a bridge section of the highway snapped off and collapsed down to the river bed below.

The highway, a major roadway between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, remains closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

There is no estimated time of opening and no detour is available.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures' Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures
Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures

Read more: Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

“In some cases, it can be hours, or a day or two, to remove debris,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday morning about reopening highways.

“But in some cases, like the Coquihalla, it could be several weeks or months. We won’t know that until the experts do the work that needs to be done and they’re doing it right now.”

As of Wednesday, an assessment of the damage is still underway.

A look at the Coquihalla Highway damage on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A look at the Coquihalla Highway damage on Wednesday morning. Drive BC
A side view of the damage to the Coquihalla Highway. View image in full screen
A side view of the damage to the Coquihalla Highway. Drive BC
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagCoquihalla Highway tagHighway 5 tagBC Highways tagCoquihalla highway closure tagCoquihalla Highway closed tagHighway 5 closure tagcoquihalla highway closure update tagcoquihalla highway closure bc tagcoquihalla highway closure latest tagCoquihalla Highway damage tagCoquihalla Highway damage photos tagCoquihalla Highway photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers