New photos of Coquihalla Highway damage released as road remains closed

New photos released by Drive BC show more of the damage to the Coquihalla Highway from the B.C. floods.

A mudslide at Exit 202, caused by torrential rainfall, shows a bridge section of the highway snapped off and collapsed down to the river bed below.

The highway, a major roadway between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, remains closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

There is no estimated time of opening and no detour is available.

This is the #Coquihalla #BCHwy5 at Juliet

Via @DriveBC – closed between #HopeBC and #Merrit due to mudslide at Exit 202 (11 km south of Great Bear Snowshed). Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Detour not available. https://t.co/KGgN8ntK7f pic.twitter.com/8mpNvy6KcS — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 17, 2021

“In some cases, it can be hours, or a day or two, to remove debris,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday morning about reopening highways.

“But in some cases, like the Coquihalla, it could be several weeks or months. We won’t know that until the experts do the work that needs to be done and they’re doing it right now.”

As of Wednesday, an assessment of the damage is still underway.

View image in full screen A look at the Coquihalla Highway damage on Wednesday morning. Drive BC

View image in full screen A side view of the damage to the Coquihalla Highway. Drive BC