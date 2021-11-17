SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 33

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 2:59 pm
Guelph’s public health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,150.

The latest data shows Guelph has 33 active cases, with two recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,072, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Read more: Canadian government to drop negative PCR test requirement for shorter cross-border trips, sources say

One new case was reported in Wellington County on Wednesday, with its total case count climbing to 2,139.

Active cases are at 38 with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 15 confirmed cases among nine public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including three cases at Waverley Drive Public School, where an outbreak remains in place.

The University of Guelph says there are no cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.5 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.8 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 79.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.1 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,400 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 200 first doses, roughly 300 second doses and 900 third doses.

Read more: Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of its pill to treat COVID-19

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Wednesday, 81.1 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 83.7 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

