Family searches for answers in toddler’s suspicious death in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Family members of a little boy who died in southeast Calgary are coming forward as the investigation continues into his death.

His great aunt and uncle have identified to Global News the toddler as 18 month old Gabriel Pasqua.

“He was gorgeous… he was a beautiful baby,” Pasqua’s great aunt Alice Finley said. “I fell in love at first sight. He was so tiny and I picked him up, and we were best friends forever.”

“He was very well-loved by everyone in Taber,” said Gabriel’s great uncle Gerry Bakoway. “He was a very special child.”

Finley and Bakoway said Pasqua went to live with them in Taber, Alta., when he was just days old.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re older and then all of a sudden at 58 years old I’m changing diapers,” Bakoway said. “Right from the start, Gabriel had support from the entire community in Taber.”

2:04 Accused Calgary murderer testifies he didn’t kill 22-month-old toddler Accused Calgary murderer testifies he didn’t kill 22-month-old toddler – Oct 27, 2021

Bakoway and Finley said it was in August when Pasqua was about a year and a half old and he returned to Calgary to live with his parents.

Pasqua’s extended family and friends held a farewell barbeque for him before he left. It was the last time they would ever gather with the little boy.

“Nothing has ever happened like this to us before,” Bakoway said. “It’s amazing what happens to your brain, you go into a complete fog.”

“It’s like someone hit you in the head with a baseball bat.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's like someone hit you in the head with a baseball bat."

Story continues below advertisement

On October 5th, the Calgary Police Service said officers and EMS were called to a home in the community of Radisson Heights after reports of a child in medical distress.

The 18 month old boy was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, the death is being investigated as suspicious,” police said.

Two adults were taken in for questioning and later released. No charges have been laid.

The CPS homicide unit continues its investigation.

Global News attempted to reach out to Pasqua’s parents for comment but did not receive a response.

As the holidays approach, Pasqua’s loved ones said they’re still trying to make sense of it all.

“Why did it happen? What’s going on? We don’t know anything,” Bakoway said. “(We have) all the questions and I’m pretty sure we’re not going to want to know the answers.”