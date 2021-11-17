Local brewers marking Guelph Beer Day with unique celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s five local breweries are calling on all adults to raise a glass of locally brewed beer on Saturday in celebration of Guelph Beer Day.

Launched in 2018, Guelph.Beer is a partnership between the brewers that call Guelph home with the hopes of growing the city’s beer culture through education and collaboration.

To mark Guelph Beer Day on Saturday, each brewery is hosting special events that include food, pop-ups, vendors, live music and special promotions.

Here’s what is planned:

Wellington Brewery is hosting the Trans Canada Fry Way pop-up French fry and poutine stand and the Garden Xpress Holiday Greenery Market, and Santa Claus is giving brewery tours.

Brothers Brewing has a Shuck Truck oyster pop-up from 1 p.m. to midnight.

The Sleeman Breweries Retail Store is offering fresh filled 32-ounce crowlers for a special price of only $5 per can.

Royal City is pouring $5 glasses of select brands all day.

Fixed Gear has live music throughout the day with beer tastings alongside wood oven-fired pizza and Fixed Gear branded toque giveaways.

More information about Guelph Beer Day can be found on Guelph.Beer’s website.

Advertisement