Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Local brewers marking Guelph Beer Day with unique celebrations

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Petes and Bobcaygeon Brewing Co. launch new beer' Peterborough Petes and Bobcaygeon Brewing Co. launch new beer
The Peterborough Petes are now the first OHL team to have an officially licensed team-branded beer – Mar 11, 2021

Guelph’s five local breweries are calling on all adults to raise a glass of locally brewed beer on Saturday in celebration of Guelph Beer Day.

Launched in 2018, Guelph.Beer is a partnership between the brewers that call Guelph home with the hopes of growing the city’s beer culture through education and collaboration.

Read more: Wellington Brewery cleans up at the U.S. Open Beer Championships

To mark Guelph Beer Day on Saturday, each brewery is hosting special events that include food, pop-ups, vendors, live music and special promotions.

Here’s what is planned:

  • Wellington Brewery is hosting the Trans Canada Fry Way pop-up French fry and poutine stand and the Garden Xpress Holiday Greenery Market, and Santa Claus is giving brewery tours.
  • Brothers Brewing has a Shuck Truck oyster pop-up from 1 p.m. to midnight.
  • The Sleeman Breweries Retail Store is offering fresh filled 32-ounce crowlers for a special price of only $5 per can.
  • Royal City is pouring $5 glasses of select brands all day.
  • Fixed Gear has live music throughout the day with beer tastings alongside wood oven-fired pizza and Fixed Gear branded toque giveaways.

More information about Guelph Beer Day can be found on Guelph.Beer’s website.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagWellington Brewery tagSleeman Breweries tagRoyal City Brewing tagGuelph breweries tagBrothers Brewing tagGuelph Beer Day tagFixed Gear Guelph tagGuelph Beer Day 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers