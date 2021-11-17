Menu

Canadian military boosts air support to help B.C. flood evacuations, supply chain chaos

Crime

Calgary investigators looking to speak to woman about June homicide

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 12:56 pm
Police are hoping to speak to this woman in connection with the murder of Blake Walker. They say she's not considered a suspect at this time. View image in full screen
Police are hoping to speak to this woman in connection with the murder of Blake Walker. They say she's not considered a suspect at this time. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are hoping to speak to a woman in connection with a June homicide in the northeast community of Rundle.

On June 25, 37-year-old Blake Walker was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 260 block of 38 Street N.E.

Read more: Calgary police charge 3rd person in northeast homicide

Police have released photos of a woman spotted at a nearby convenience store the day after the murder.

Investigators say she is not considered a suspect at this time, but they are looking to speak with her.

Three people have been charged with Walker’s death — 27-year-old Austen Cole Jamieson and 29-year-old Sajid Courtland Holloway are both charged with first-degree murder and 21-year-old Maryann Smith is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact police by phone at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

