Calgary investigators looking to speak to woman about June homicide

Calgary police are hoping to speak to a woman in connection with a June homicide in the northeast community of Rundle.

On June 25, 37-year-old Blake Walker was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 260 block of 38 Street N.E.

Police have released photos of a woman spotted at a nearby convenience store the day after the murder.

Investigators say she is not considered a suspect at this time, but they are looking to speak with her.

Three people have been charged with Walker’s death — 27-year-old Austen Cole Jamieson and 29-year-old Sajid Courtland Holloway are both charged with first-degree murder and 21-year-old Maryann Smith is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact police by phone at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.