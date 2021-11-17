Menu

Crime

Couple arrested after bikes stolen from University of Guelph campus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 11:34 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Police in Guelph say a couple have been arrested in connection with a series of bicycle thefts on the campus at the University of Guelph over the first few weeks of the school year.

They say seven bicycles were stolen at the school’s campus from the middle of September through the beginning of November.

In each case, someone cut the locks off the bicycles before making off with them, with thefts being captured on surveillance video.

Guelph police say an investigation was conducted alongside campus police, which led them to identify the suspects before arresting them in downtown Guelph on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old Guelph man and a 35-year-old woman have been charged with multiple counts of theft under $5,000 and possessing break-in instruments.

