Nova Scotia pastor believes multi day event linked to virus outbreak followed rules

Send this page to someone via email

A pastor who attended a faith gathering linked by health officials to an outbreak at a senior’s home in northern Nova Scotia says he believes organizers followed COVID-19 rules as they understood them.

In an interview Tuesday, Brandon Lake, pastor of Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Bridgetown, N.S., said he attended the event hosted by Gospel Light Baptist Church of Amherst, N.S., with about 20 members of his congregation.

Lake says the multi-day event held late last month was attended by “less than 100 people” and organizers believed they were following the guidelines they read on the provincial government’s COVID-19 website.

He says he only learned of further guidelines that require proof of vaccination in a letter he received after the event was held.

Story continues below advertisement

While proof of vaccination is not required for regular religious services it is for indoor and outdoor festivals, arts and culture and special events.

In a Facebook post, of last Sunday’s streamed church service, the pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church, Robert Smith, told his congregation that what happened as a result of the gathering was “unfortunate”, adding that while there are people trying to “shame us” it doesn’t mean “we have to be ashamed.”

The Facebook post which could be seen on Tuesday was later taken down.

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday, including three more at the East Cumberland Lodge in Pugwash, N.S.

After reporting the deaths of two residents in their 80s on Monday, health officials said one more resident and two additional staff members had tested positive for novel coronavirus related to ongoing transmission from the faith-based gathering.

A total of 29 residents and 10 staff have now tested positive at the home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.