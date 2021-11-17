Menu

Consumer

Inflation rate rises to 4.7% in October, highest level since 2003

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2021 8:56 am
Click to play video: 'Making a financial plan to tackle inflation prices' Making a financial plan to tackle inflation prices
IG Wealth Management Assistant VP, A urèle Courcelles says Canadians need consider that their incomes are not likely going to increase at the same pace as the cost of the goods they’re buying, and need to make a financial plan.

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation in October rose to 4.7 per cent.

The agency says it was the largest year-over-year gain in the consumer price index since February 2003.

The increase compared with a year-over-year increase in the consumer price index of 4.4 per cent in September.

Read more: How to protect your savings from inflation

Factors for rising inflation include snarls in supply chains, bumps in prices at the pump and comparisons to lows seen one year earlier.

Statistics Canada says gasoline prices rose 41.7 per cent compared with October 2020 for the fastest increase since this past May.

Excluding energy prices, Statistics Canada says the consumer price index would have been up 3.3 per cent last month compared with October 2020.

Click to play video: 'How the inflation hike might be a scrooge in your wallet for the holidays' How the inflation hike might be a scrooge in your wallet for the holidays
How the inflation hike might be a scrooge in your wallet for the holidays – Nov 4, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
