Several Regina residents left without power Tuesday as a result of powerful snowstorm

Tuesday’s powerful blizzard will result in some Regina residents being without power overnight.

SaskPower confirmed on Twitter Tuesday evening that residents in the city’s east end between Park Street and Rothwell Street, and in the city’s Warehouse District between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street are without power.

Due to the storm, crews won’t be able to repair lines until the morning.

SaskPower says they will have an update at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

