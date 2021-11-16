Menu

Canada

Several Regina residents left without power Tuesday as a result of powerful snowstorm

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 9:54 pm
Several Regina residents left without power Tuesday as a result of powerful snowstorm - image View image in full screen
Jason Wood/Global Regina

Tuesday’s powerful blizzard will result in some Regina residents being without power overnight.

SaskPower confirmed on Twitter Tuesday evening that residents in the city’s east end between Park Street and Rothwell Street, and in the city’s Warehouse District between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street are without power.

Read more: City of Regina enters storm mode as Environment Canada announces blizzard warning

Due to the storm, crews won’t be able to repair lines until the morning.

SaskPower says they will have an update at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Camp Hope making ‘last push’ as winter weather arrives' Camp Hope making ‘last push’ as winter weather arrives
Camp Hope making ‘last push’ as winter weather arrives

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Power Outage SaskPower Blizzard east-end Warehouse District SASKSTORM

