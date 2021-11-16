SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 30

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases' Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Algoma Public Health has instructed businesses in Sault Ste. Marie to reinforce COVID-19 restrictions beginning Wednesday.

Guelph’s public health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,145.

The latest data shows Guelph has 30 active cases, with three recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,070, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Read more: Ontario to allow people with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at Shoppers Drug Mart, other pharmacies

One new case was reported in Wellington County on Tuesday, with its total case count climbing to 2,138.

Active cases are at 39 with five recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is one case being treated in a hospital.

There are 15 confirmed cases among nine public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including three cases at Waverley Drive Public School where an outbreak remains in place.

The University of Guelph says there are no cases connected to the campus.

Click to play video: 'Doctor shares insight as covid cases surge' Doctor shares insight as covid cases surge
Doctor shares insight as covid cases surge

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.5 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021, and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.7 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 79.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this week, about 900 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 150 first doses, roughly 250 second doses, and 500 third doses.

Read more: Some Ontario health units reinstating capacity limits, mulling tougher measures

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Tuesday, 81.1 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

