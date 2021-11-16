Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba Hydro seeks higher interim rates to reduce capital project debt

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2021 12:03 pm
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. Manitoba's Crown-owned energy utility is issuing temporary layoff notices to 200 workers as part of its cost-control measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. Manitoba's Crown-owned energy utility is issuing temporary layoff notices to 200 workers as part of its cost-control measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Hydro is asking the province’s Public Utilities Board to approve an interim rate increase of five per cent as of Jan. 1.

The Crown corporation says the revenue is needed to help it deal with ongoing debt from recent capital projects, as well as the impact of this year’s drought.

Read more: Manitoba’s Crown energy utility expects red ink this year because of drought

Last week, Manitoba Hydro said dry conditions were hurting surplus energy sales on the spot market.

It revised its financial outlook from a surplus this year to a deficit of between $190 million and $200 million.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro’s former headquarters up for sale' Manitoba Hydro’s former headquarters up for sale
Manitoba Hydro’s former headquarters up for sale – Aug 26, 2021

The Progressive Conservative government was planning to set a rate increase of 2.5 per cent a year for three years, but withdrew the required bill from the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

The Opposition New Democrats have said the government should leave the matter to the Public Utilities Board, which has not yet set a date for hearings on the new rate application.

“Manitoba Hydro’s balance sheet is already highly leveraged. The corporation expects to spend 42 per cent of all revenues on interest costs in fiscal 2021/22,” the utility wrote in its application to the board this week.

Read more: Manitoba First Nations wildfire evacuees able to return home after power restored

“Across Canada, utilities are trying to reduce debt and strengthen their balance sheets in order to provide flexibility in responding to the changing energy landscape, avoid stranding assets, and provide future investment to address aging infrastructure.

“Manitoba Hydro’s current debt to equity ratio is 86 per cent. All other peer Crowns have achieved targets below that or have plans to achieve lower levels of debt within 10 years.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro working to fix purple street lights in Winnipeg' Manitoba Hydro working to fix purple street lights in Winnipeg
Manitoba Hydro working to fix purple street lights in Winnipeg – Sep 13, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Debt tagManitoba Hydro tagPUB tagPublic Utilities Board tagrate hikes tagManitoba PUB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers