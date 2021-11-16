Quebec reports 2 COVID-related deaths, booster shots open to those 80 and older

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec added 517 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and two more deaths linked to the virus.

The seven-day average of daily cases remains above the 600-mark at 632.

Since the start of the health crisis, Quebec has tallied 435,366 infections and 418,110 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to 5,708.

Of the new cases, 326 are among unvaccinated people or those less than 14 days removed from a first dose of vaccine.

Hospitalizations decreased by two since the previous day for 200 patients. Of those, 47 are in intensive care, an increase of five since Monday.

The latest health ministry data shows that people who are unvaccinated are 16.1 times more at risk of being hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated.

So far more than 13.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, including 9,345 doses in the last 24 hours.

Currently 88.5 per cent of those aged 12 and over have been adequately vaccinated.

People aged 80 and over can now book an appointment for a booster shot on the government’s Clic Santé website.

On Wednesday, appointments will be opening up for those aged 75 and over.

The government has recommended a third dose for all Quebecers aged 70 and over, as well as those who have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The death toll attributable to the virus now stands at 11,548.