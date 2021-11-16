Man faces multiple charges for armed, forcible confinement on First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year old Manitoba man is in custody facing a long list of charges after a Nov. 9 forcible confinement incident, Manitoba First Nations Police said.

Officers from the Sandy Bay detachment were called to a local home around 4 p.m, police said. They were told an armed man was threatening the homeowner, and saying he would shoot her and the police.

The man allegedly fired a gun inside the residence a number of times, refusing to let the homeowner leave.

With the help of RCMP from Amaranth, police surrounded the residence and managed to get the suspect to cooperate and let the victim leave safely.

Police discovered a modified bolt-action rifle at the scene, as well as a number of spent and unspent rounds.

The man faces a half-dozen firearms charges, as well as forcible confinement, intimidation with a weapon, and failing to comply with probation, a release order, and a recognizance.

