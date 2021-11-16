Haldimand-Norfolk hospital chief of staff set to depart in December

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of staff at a pair of general hospitals in Hagersville and Simcoe, Ont., embroiled in a COVID-19 vacation controversy last year, will be leaving his post next month.

In a joint release, Norfolk General and the West Haldimand General revealed Dr. Mohammad Amir Sheik-Yousif submitted his resignation as top doc at the network last week with his departure tied to “personal reasons and to spend more time with his family.”

“Dr. Sheik-Yousouf was a strong advocate for the local care of COVID patients, critical care utilization, and post-COVID care,” the hospitals said in a thank you note.

“He has worked to improve physician leadership, engagement, and workplace culture.”

Sheik-Yousouf joined the hospitals as chief of staff in June of 2019, and faced some public adversity when he had to apologize for taking a trip outside of Canada amid advisories from the province to stay home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“I have made a regrettable decision to travel outside of the county, and I am truly sorry,” Sheik-Yousif said in a January 2021 statement following a near month-long trip to Dubai while Ontario was in lockdown.

At the time, the physician was one of many high profile leaders in Ontario put under fire for taking a trip abroad during the pandemic.

That same month, Halton Regional Police chief Stephen Tanner apologized for a trip to Florida while the St. Joseph’s Health System moved on from president and CEO Dr. Thomas Stewart after he made a trip to the Caribbean.

In a Facebook post following the incident, then hospital CEO Lucy Bonanno stated Sheik-Yousif completed a required 14-day isolation period and that he would remain on staff following a hospital review.

Bonanno has since left her post “to pursue other opportunities.”

The hospitals are now searching to fill both positions.