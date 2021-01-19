Menu

Health

Haldimand-Norfolk hospital chief of staff apologizes for recent trip abroad amid pandemic

By Don Mitchell Global News
Dr. Mohammad Amir Sheik-Yousouf, the chief of staff at the Norfolk and West Haldimand general hospitals, apologized for taking a trip out of Canada amid the pandemic.
The agency that runs general hospitals in Simcoe and Hagersville says one of its “prominent” physicians is apologizing for taking a trip outside of Canada amid the pandemic.

Despite public advisories from the province to stay home and avoid travel amid the COVID-19 crisis, the chief of staff of the Norfolk and West Haldimand general hospitals, Dr. Mohammad Amir Sheik-Yousif, revealed he travelled out of the country in November and part of December.

Read more: Former CEO Stewart is entitled to $1M payout under terms of contract, St. Joe’s says

In a Facebook post on the weekend, the hospital’s CEO Lucy Bonanno said Sheik-Yousif followed public health guidelines upon his return and completed the required 14-day isolation period.

“Dr. M. Amir Sheik-Yousif is a prominent physician that is serving Haldimand-Norfolk. He has taken care of our most critical patients who have required urgent care since the start of the pandemic,” Bonanno said of Sheik-Yousif in the post.

Bonanno said Sheik-Yousif will remain on staff following a hospital review.

“I have made a regrettable decision to travel outside of the county, and I am truly sorry,” Sheik-Yousif said in the hospital’s statement.

Despite the apology, the chief of staff was criticized by many in the comments section of the social media post.

“I do my part, but executives and politicians can do as they please?” and “Truly sorry? That you got caught maybe,” were just some of the posts left on the hospital’s Facebook page

Read more: Halton region police chief travels to Florida amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sheik-Yousif is just one of a number of high profile leaders in Ontario who have been put under fire for taking a recent trip abroad.

Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner apologized for his trip to Florida, addressing “personal business matters” over the holidays. His future is set to be decided in a board meeting among Halton councillors on Thursday.

The St. Joseph’s Health System moved on from president and CEO Dr. Thomas Stewart earlier in January after he made a trip to the Caribbean over the holidays.

Norfolk Countyhaldimand newsnorfolk newswest haldimand general hospitaldr. mohammad amir sheik-yousoufhaldiamand countylucy bonannoNorfolk general hospital
