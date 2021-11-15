Man charged in connection with Penticton-area explosions

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection to a series of Penticton-area explosions.

In March, RCMP investigated several confirmed reports of an explosive device having been detonated around the city, each of which occurred late in the evening and into the early morning.

One improvised explosive device was detonated on March 7 at 8 p.m. at King’s Park soccer field, police said at the time.

“No one was located at the scene, and limited property damage was observed.”

One day later, a similar explosion was reported at Carmi Elementary around 11:30 p.m. Police said it happened on school grounds, but that the device did not damage any buildings or hurt anyone.

Read more: Police investigating reports of explosions in Penticton

The BC Prosecution Service approved charges of possessing an explosive device and mischief against Blair Robert Balch, 49, of Penticton.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

Balch is described as five-foot-10, 154 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you witnessed any of these incidents or have information on the whereabouts of Balch, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.