Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton Mounties seek suspect in attempted robbery of Esso

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 3:19 pm
On Nov. 14, 2021 at 5 p.m., Penticton RCMP received a complaint of a robbery having occurred at the Esso gas station at 1009 Main St., in Okanagan Falls, B.C.
On Nov. 14, 2021 at 5 p.m., Penticton RCMP received a complaint of a robbery having occurred at the Esso gas station at 1009 Main St., in Okanagan Falls, B.C. Courtesy: Penticton RCMP

Mounties are investigating a Sunday night robbery at an Okanagan Falls gas station.

Penticton RCMP are requesting public assistance with identifying a man in connection with a robbery at the Esso in Okanagan Falls, B.C.

RCMP received a complaint Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. of a robbery having occurred at the Esso gas station at 1009 Main St. The male suspect allegedly entered the store, threatening staff and demanding money.

Click to play video: '‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out' ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out
‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021

“The suspect did not obtain any money but took other items before leaving,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release. “He left in a dark-coloured hatchback car, with a partial licence plate of M3J.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was wearing black-rimmed glasses and had short dark hair and dark stubble.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: '‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment' ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment
‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment – Feb 12, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime Stoppers tagSuspect tagpenticton rcmp tagGas Station tagOkanagan Falls tagAttempted Robbery tagEsso tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers