Penticton Mounties seek suspect in attempted robbery of Esso

Mounties are investigating a Sunday night robbery at an Okanagan Falls gas station.
Penticton RCMP are requesting public assistance with identifying a man in connection with a robbery at the Esso in Okanagan Falls, B.C.
RCMP received a complaint Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. of a robbery having occurred at the Esso gas station at 1009 Main St. The male suspect allegedly entered the store, threatening staff and demanding money.
“The suspect did not obtain any money but took other items before leaving,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release. “He left in a dark-coloured hatchback car, with a partial licence plate of M3J.”
The suspect was wearing black-rimmed glasses and had short dark hair and dark stubble.
If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments