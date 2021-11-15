Menu

Economy

Calgary investing $6M into venture capital fund aimed at growing tech sector

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 1:36 pm
Sunset in downtown Calgary View image in full screen
File: The glow of a sunset is reflected from skyscraper in Calgary downtown. Getty Images

The City of Calgary says it will invest $6 million into a venture capital fund in an effort to boost the city’s growing tech sector.

The investment will be made by the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary that aims to help diversify Calgary’s economy.

OCIF says it has selected Accelerate Fund III LP, an early-stage angel co-investment fund managed by Yaletown Partners in partnership with non-profit organization The A100.

Read more: Calgary city council green-lights another $90M for Economic Development Investment Fund

Under the terms of the agreement, Accelerate Fund III will match OCIF’s contribution, generating a total of $12 million in investment capital for Calgary-based businesses.

Accelerate Fund III was launched in May 2020. The total value of the fund, with the contribution from OCIF, is expected to reach nearly $23 million.

OCIF issued a request for proposals earlier this year to find a venture capital partner. At the time, OCIF chair Mark Blackwell said Calgary would be the first municipality in the country to use city dollars to create a pool of venture capital for early-stage local businesses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
