COVID-19: HKPR reports 3 new cases, vaccination rate at 84%; GO-Vaxx bus to visit Haliburton County

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, while there was a slight increase in the overall vaccination rate for the week.

According to data released Monday afternoon, two new cases were reported in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases for the health unit is 10 — seven in Northumberland County, two in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Monday:

Resolved cases: 2,443. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,516 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,443. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,516 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 958. Overall there have been 531 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 373 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

958. Overall there have been 531 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 373 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 215. The health unit notes 18 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

215. The health unit notes 18 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and one at a hospital.

None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 92 — a new case was reported Monday, the first since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

92 — a new case was reported Monday, the first since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 239,818 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose: 86.5 per cent (up from 86.4 per cent reported Nov. 8)

86.5 per cent (up from 86.4 per cent reported Nov. 8) Two doses (fully vaccinated): 83.7 per cent (up from 83.4 per cent on Nov. 8)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 86.9 per cent (up from 86.8 per cent on Nov. 8)

86.9 per cent (up from 86.8 per cent on Nov. 8) Two doses: 84.2 per cent (up from 83.8 per cent on Nov. 8)

The health unit and the Ontario government are teaming up to bring the GO-Vaxx bus to Wilberforce on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Lloyd Watson Community Centre (2249 Loop Rd.). The GO-Vaxx bus is a retrofitted GO bus that serves as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

First, second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Those seeking a third dose are asked to ensure they are eligible to receive this dose before attending.

“We’re very pleased to see the vaccination clinic on wheels roll into Haliburton County to provide vaccine and encourage anyone still needing their first, second or third dose to get onboard and receive a shot,” said Doreen Boville, an HKPR health promoter.

According to Boville, efforts are also being made to try bringing the bus back to Haliburton County in late November or early December.

In response to Ontario’s announcement regarding vaccine booster shots for seniors over 70 and others, the health unit will be holding mass immunization clinics at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls Community Centre

Lindsay Exhibition

Minden Community Centre

Cobourg Community Centre

Keeler Centre in Colborne

Seven high schools are being used as vaccination sites on weekends: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay, Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI), Fenelon Falls High School, Cobourg Collegiate Institute, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton and Campbellford District High School.

Dates and times of each clinic will vary and will be posted on the health unit’s website at hkpr.on.ca and available by calling 1-866-888-4577.

School cases

School boards as of 1:35 p.m. Monday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

