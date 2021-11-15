COVID-19: MLHU reports 5 cases, SWPH adds 66 cases from Saturday to Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.



Of the 14,642 cases, 101 are active (a decrease of four), 14,294 recoveries (an increase of eight) and 247 deaths (unchanged).

The latest death was reported Nov. 13. It involved a man in his 80s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. The MLHU says he was unvaccinated.

Of the 101 active cases, 21 involve kids aged 11 or under at a rate of 32.6 cases per 100,000 population. That cohort is not yet eligible for vaccination.

The age group with the largest number of active cases is the 40-64 age group with 35 active cases, though the rate of active cases per 100,000 population is less than those under 12, at 21.8 per 100,000 population.

Of the 101 active cases, 80 are in London.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

As of Monday, London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 12 in-patients with COVID-19.

Seven are in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were zero in-patients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and, as a result, zero in paediatric critical care.

Seven staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting two institutional outbreaks:

Richmond Woods retirement home, facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 9

Village of Glendale Crossing in Glanworth declared Nov. 10

Outbreaks are also active at the following schools:

École élémentaire catholique Frère André, declared Nov. 12

Notre Dame Catholic School, declared Nov. 10

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School, declared Oct. 24

St Vincent de Paul Catholic School, declared Nov. 13



Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

C. C. Carrothers Public School (one case)

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (two cases)

Emily Carr Public School (one case)

J. S. Buchanan French Immersion Public School (one case)

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School (one case)

Mary Wright Public School (one case)

Matthews Hall Independent School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (four cases)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

St. John French Immersion School (one case)

St Rose of Lima Catholic School (one case)

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School (one case)

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School (two cases)

Stoney Creek Public School (one case)

Westminster Secondary School (one case)

White Oaks Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Faith Day Nursery (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald YMCA Childcare (one case)

The health unit says at least 234 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

Updated vaccination data is expected on Tuesday. According to last week’s update, as of end of day Nov. 7, 89.5 per cent of eligible residents (12 and older) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 86.2 per cent are fully immunized.



Since Oct. 4, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 55.53 per cent of all cases (or 256 of 461 cases) and 75.0 per cent of all hospitalizations (9 of 12).

Of the six COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated while one involved someone who was fully vaccinated.



On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies. Guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, down from 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

Ontario

The province reported 552 cases Monday, of which 286 involved unvaccinated individuals.

According to Monday’s report, 85 cases were recorded in Toronto, 51 in Peel Region, 49 in York Region, 44 in Simcoe Muskoka, 37 in Ottawa and 30 each in Niagara Region and Windsor-Essex. All other health units reported fewer than 30 cases.

Three more deaths were also reported on Monday.

Among those 12 and older, 85.5 per cent are fully immunized against COVID-19.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health is reporting:

4,991 total cases (an increase of 66 from Friday)

159 active cases (an increase of five)

4,737 resolved cases (an increase of 61)

95 deaths to date (unchanged)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Nov. 9 and involved a woman in her 50s from Elgin County. It was the only death reported that week but the fourth death reported in a two week span.



Of the 159 active cases in the region, 75 were in Elgin County (including 38 in Aylmer) and 84 were in Oxford County (including 36 in Woodstock).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Fifteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with six in the ICU as of Monday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital reported it is at capacity and facing a “dire situation” with COVID-19 case numbers in the region rapidly rising.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

As of Nov. 14, 84.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 87.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Monday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,425 total cases

60 active cases

2,299 recoveries

67 deaths to date

Among the 60 active cases, 17 were reported in Stratford and 13 in Perth East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were two people hospitalized with COVID-19 and three active cases involving health-care workers, as of Friday.

HPPH reported four outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Friday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

The other three outbreaks involve workplaces. No further information was provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 8, 82.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Monday, Lambton Public Health reported:



4,273 total cases (unchanged)

38 active cases (a decrease of eight)

4,162 resolved cases (an increase of eight)

73 deaths (unchanged)

Six COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Monday.

LPH is reporting four active outbreaks:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving eight cases

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 5 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 31, involving four cases

a workplace outbreak declared Nov. 9, involving three cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 31 was 3.8 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues

