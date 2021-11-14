Military training wraps up after a noisy weekend in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

It was a noisy weekend in Vernon as two primary reserve army units completed a combined training operation at the Vernon Military Camp.

The B.C. Dragoons and Rockey Mountain Rangers were led through tactical exercises to further their skills together.

“This is an annual exercise where we get together and work on combined arms operations,” said Lt.-Col. Amedeo Vecchio, Commanding Officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers.

Pte. Josh Canning of the B.C. Dragoons said the weekend was a good experience.

“We had a lot of training and learning over the weekend and there was a lot of experience to pull from the senior members,” said Canning. “We were led through tight corridors, moving throughout streets and hidden obstacles. It was a very modern and realistic representation.”

New recruits were also among those who trained this weekend.

“It gives the new recruits exposure to the Canadian Forces before they enter into their full military career,” said Master Cpl. Geneva Depenning.

“They get a taste, and I can explain what is going on, while getting the exposure before going full-on into their training,” Depenning added.

Despite firing hundreds of blank rounds throughout the weekend, the reservists in training didn’t receive any complaints from the community and the commanding officer thanked residents for their patience once again.