Canada

Military training wraps up after a noisy weekend in Vernon

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 10:19 pm
The B.C. Dragoons and Rockey Mountain Rangers were lead through tactical exercises at Vernon Military Camp . View image in full screen
The B.C. Dragoons and Rockey Mountain Rangers were lead through tactical exercises at Vernon Military Camp . Master Cpl. Geneva Depenning / Submitted

It was a noisy weekend in Vernon as two primary reserve army units completed a combined training operation at the Vernon Military Camp.

The B.C. Dragoons and Rockey Mountain Rangers were led through tactical exercises to further their skills together.

“This is an annual exercise where we get together and work on combined arms operations,” said Lt.-Col. Amedeo Vecchio, Commanding Officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers.

Read more: Military to train in Vernon next week, gun noise expected: army

Pte. Josh Canning of the B.C. Dragoons said the weekend was a good experience.

“We had a lot of training and learning over the weekend and there was a lot of experience to pull from the senior members,” said Canning. “We were led through tight corridors, moving throughout streets and hidden obstacles. It was a very modern and realistic representation.”

Story continues below advertisement

New recruits were also among those who trained this weekend.

“It gives the new recruits exposure to the Canadian Forces before they enter into their full military career,” said Master Cpl. Geneva Depenning.

“They get a taste, and I can explain what is going on, while getting the exposure before going full-on into their training,” Depenning added.

Click to play video: 'Ceremonies held to honour Indigenous military veterans in B.C.' Ceremonies held to honour Indigenous military veterans in B.C.
Ceremonies held to honour Indigenous military veterans in B.C.

Despite firing hundreds of blank rounds throughout the weekend, the reservists in training didn’t receive any complaints from the community and the commanding officer thanked residents for their patience once again.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
