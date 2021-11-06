Military to train in Vernon next week, gun noise expected: army

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon residents can expect to see and, more importantly, hear military training next week.

On Friday, the Canadian Armed Forces issued a public service announcement (PSA) for the North Okanagan community, stating infantry training will be taking place in the Vernon Military Camp area, Nov. 12-14.

The military units conducting the training will be the B.C. Dragoons and the Rocky Mountain Rangers, two primary reserve army units from B.C.’s Interior.

“Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise from the firing of blank ammunition,” said the PSA. “There will also be a minor increase in traffic entering and exiting the Vernon Military Camp training area.

“As members of the army reserve in British Columbia, soldiers of the regiment train during evenings and weekends while serving as a part-time component of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

The PSA said health protection measures will be enforced at all times, and that training will adhere to military, health and municipal guidelines.

