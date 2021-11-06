Menu

Canada

Military to train in Vernon next week, gun noise expected: army

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 3:29 pm
Two reserve army units, the B.C. Dragoons and Rocky Mountain Rangers, will train at the Vernon Millitary Camp area, Nov. 12-14. View image in full screen
Two reserve army units, the B.C. Dragoons and Rocky Mountain Rangers, will train at the Vernon Millitary Camp area, Nov. 12-14. Global News

Vernon residents can expect to see and, more importantly, hear military training next week.

On Friday, the Canadian Armed Forces issued a public service announcement (PSA) for the North Okanagan community, stating infantry training will be taking place in the Vernon Military Camp area, Nov. 12-14.

The military units conducting the training will be the B.C. Dragoons and the Rocky Mountain Rangers, two primary reserve army units from B.C.’s Interior.

Read more: Vernon Cadet Camp Museum turns to public for help during coronavirus pandemic

“Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise from the firing of blank ammunition,” said the PSA. “There will also be a minor increase in traffic entering and exiting the Vernon Military Camp training area.

“As members of the army reserve in British Columbia, soldiers of the regiment train during evenings and weekends while serving as a part-time component of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

The PSA said health protection measures will be enforced at all times, and that training will adhere to military, health and municipal guidelines.

