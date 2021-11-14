Menu

Health

Former Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette won’t run in next provincial election

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette won’t run in next provincial election' Former Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette won’t run in next provincial election
WATCH ABOVE: A former Liberal Quebec health minister who's been the subject of recent controversy says he won't be running in next year's provincial election. Gaetan Barrette, who served as health minister between 2014 and 2018 under former Premier Philippe Couillard, announced his decision on Sunday. Elizabeth Zogalis reports.

A former Liberal Quebec health minister who’s been the subject of recent controversy says he won’t be running in next year’s provincial election.

Gaetan Barrette, who served as health minister between 2014 and 2018 under former Premier Philippe Couillard, announced his decision today alongside Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade.

Barrette, 65, said he made his decision a while ago but moved up the announcement in light of recent circumstances.

Anglade removed Barrette from his duties as Treasury Council Critic two weeks ago after a social media quarrel erupted between him and fellow Liberal MNA Marie Montpetit.

Anglade acknowledged Barrette’s contribution to the health sector during the press conference and thanked him for his dedication to the Liberal party.

Barrette was first elected in 2014 as the MNA representing La Piniere, in Longueuil, on the south shore of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he hasn’t made any firm decisions about his future and remains open to any opportunities that arise, but has no immediate plans to remain in politics.

“In my life, the only thing I fought for is to become a physician, that’s what I wanted to do in life,” Barrette said. “People who don’t like their job, it’s a nightmare. I have been blessed, I have made the right choices. I am happy, I had a happy career.”

